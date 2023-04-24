International Health Industry Forum of Boao Forum for Asia in Peking abgehalten

Organizing Committee of GHF

Peking (ots/PRNewswire)

The International Health Industry Forum of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) was held in Beijing on April 20-21.

The event, a special forum under the Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia (GHF), was co-hosted by the Boao Forum for Asia and the People’s Government of the Municipality of Beijing, and by the GHF Organizing Committee and the Management Committee of the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area organized.

The forum was themed “Global Health: Industrial Development and Sharing” and featured more than 20 key activities, including the opening ceremony and plenary session, eight sub-forums, six industry report release events, and two closed dialogues. More than 500 representatives from politics, business, science, media and other areas took part in the forum. They held in-depth discussions and reached consensus on issues such as global polio eradication, cell and gene therapy, digital health, innovation and development of traditional medicine, proactively addressing the challenge of antimicrobial resistance, equitable access to diagnostic innovation for global health, Nutrition and health and the future of health security.

Yin Yong, Mayor of Beijing, addressed the plenary session. Other notable speakers at the plenary session included BFA Vice Chairman Zhou Xiaochuan, Chinese Red Cross Society President Chen Zhu, BFA General Secretary Li Baodong, BFA GHF President Margaret Chan, and Chinese Academy of Academician Shen Hongbing Engineering, deputy director of the National Administration of Disease Prevention and Control and director of the Chinese Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Several scientific papers and reports were published at the forum, including the Standard configuration for the rational use of antibacterial drugs in basic medical institutions – village clinicsthe White Paper on the Development Prospects of China‘s Mass Healthcare Industrythe White paper on the structure and development trend of the global pharmaceutical and healthcare industrythe Report on New Opportunities for the Modernization of Traditional Chinese Medicine Industrythe Report on the current prospects and future development of the CDMO market and the Report on innovations for the traditional Chinese medicine industry.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/international-health-industry-forum-of-boao-forum-for-asia-in-peking-abgehalten-301805787.html

Original content from: Organizing Committee of GHF, transmitted by news aktuell