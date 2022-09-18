Bari-based professor Anna Maria Moretti was elected president of the International Society of Gender Medicine (IGM) during the 10th IGM International Congress in Padua. Moretti is already national president of Giseg (Italian Health and Gender Group), the only Italian scientific society of gender medicine and Member of the Gender Medicine Commission of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (FNOMCeO).

To communicate the news, the president Omceo Bari and Fnomceo, Filippo Anelli and the vice-president Omceo Franco Lavalle, delegate of Fnomceo in the Ministerial Observatory for Gender Medicine, present at the election: “Anna Maria Moretti goes to the whole advice of the Omceo Bar “reads a note.