The body uses iodine for the synthesis of thyroid hormones, thus regulating the metabolism, but a deficiency leads to these symptoms.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

Taking vitamins and minerals is important to keep the body healthy and to have all the energy and nutrients needed for everyday life. Obviously, at the basis of health there is a proper lifestyle it’s a suitable diet. To be healthy, we must meet our need for elements. Among these is iodine, which is essential for regulating the body’s metabolism.

Be subject to a iodine deficiency, in developed countries, it is frankly difficult, however, rare cases can happen, mainly due to an unbalanced diet. When there is iodine deficiency, how does our body react? Let’s take a look at the most common symptoms and what you need to eat to replenish it.

How to avoid an iodine deficiency, the recommended daily doses

Iodine, as mentioned, is important for our health, especially for thyroid health. This trace element is found in large quantities in algae, fish, eggs and crustaceans. Iodine is involved in all the cells of the body, therefore it is essential for humans, especially in the embryonic phase and for the development of the child.

Our body, however, cannot produce it by itself, for this reason it is necessary integrate it through food. Nutritionists recommend taking a daily dose of 150 micrograms. Obviously, pregnant or lactating women should take more, even 200-250 micrograms.

Meeting our physique’s iodine needs is relatively simple. Care must be taken in the case of some unbalanced diets, or extreme vegan diets. However, just integrate with multivitamin supplements containing iodine to recover daily doses and avoid any deficiencies. But what are the most frequent symptoms of iodine deficiency

Of course the malfunction of the thyroid gland. In this case, the thyroid begins to produce less and less thyroid hormones. This situation, if left untreated, can lead to hyperthyroidism, not to mention a swelling in the neck (the typical goiter), which involves a sense of tightness in the throat.

Other symptoms of a deficiency are related to pregnancy, with improper development of the fetus or premature birth. The main symptom, however, always remains that of a swelling of the neck and of gola. To recover the daily doses of iodine, one must consume iodized salt, born a century ago precisely to prevent this ailment. And again, seaweed, which is an excellent source of iodine, as well as fiber, shellfish and oysters. Or, cod, Greek yogurt and eggs.