L’Apple event dedicated to the iPhone 14 it’s now official. As already rumored, the new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro and more will be unveiled on September 7. Apple, as always, gave the event a title: Far outthat is, far away.

In attendance

This year the event will be held in person, after two years of virtual launches due to the pandemic. However, it is certain that Apple will not completely abandon the virtual format, which over time has transformed into a kind of film. There will certainly be long video contributions this time too, with the usual footage from Apple Park. Several will appear during the event Apple executives and employees: in addition to Tim CookGreg Joswiak, Craig Federighi and others should take the floor.

For Apple it’s another sign of returning to normal afterwards the first, shy attempt by WWDC (when those present are gathered in the space inside the ring of the company headquarters) and after the gradual return to the office, which should begin on 5 September but also provides 3 days a week of remote work.

The appointment is for Wednesday 7 September from 10am local time (7pm Italian time) at the Steve Jobs Theater. You can follow the event via Apple’s website, the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, and Apple’s official YouTube channel. Italian Tech will be present in Cupertino and the launch will follow with articles and videos.

What to expect

A series of announcements are expected, primarily the iPhone. Which, as has been the norm for a few years now, will not be one but an entire family: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Among the major innovations, the introduction of the iPhone 14 Max: for the first time Apple should offer a 6.7-inch model at a price below 1000 dollars.

It is expected that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a noticeable change in design. Instead of the current notch, they should have a circular and an oblong hole on the display for the Face ID sensors and the front camera. According to rumors, the Pro models will also feature a updating of the photographic sector, with the rear sensor that could reach 50 MP against the current 12. It seems that the processor this time may be different between the various models: the new A1x chip could in fact be reserved only for the more expensive Pro versions.

In addition to the iPhone 14, Apple will also present the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Pro. The Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Pro will likely be the most important update, thanks to a new design, to the titanium case and (apparently) also to larger dimensions. Among the news expected shortly, there are also the new AirPods Pro, whose second version it could come right along with the iPhone. Many, if not all, of these devices should be on sale as early as September 16.

Finally, Apple is likely to announce the release date of iOS 16, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16. These updates will likely be released during the week of September 12, while iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura are slated for October, in a move that could be tied to another major launch.

Apple indeed has plans numerous other announcements for the rest of the year, including new Macs with Apple Silicon, a new iPad 10, updated AirPods Pro, and more. In all likelihood they will arrive in October, in another event.