Italy-Turkey 90-89: Italy win (with thriller final) at the Trentino Basket Cup

Pozzecco’s national team begins its preparation for the World Cup with a victory over Turkey in the semi-final of the Trentino Basket Cup. Thriller final with Kabaca’s triple from the baseline on the siren that takes the match to overtime. Spissu was the protagonist in extra time (who had been the protagonist, but in negative, at the end of the fourth quarter). Saturday 5 August at 20.30 the final with Sasha Djordjevic’s China live on Sky Sport Arena and streaming on NOW

Excellent Italy in the first two quarters, a few more difficulties in the last, a crazy ending and, in the end, the vittoria. The journey of Pozzecco’s national team towards the World Cup – live from 25 August to 10 September on Sky Sport and streaming on NOW – begins with a victory over Turkey in the semifinal of the Trentino Basket Cup. Fontecchio top scorer with 21 points, unbelievable ending with the triple by Kabaca from the baseline on the siren which takes the game to overtime after mistakes by Spissu, who was decisive in extra time. Now the final against Sasha Djordjevic’s China on Saturday 5 August at 20.30 live on Sky Sport Arena and streaming on NOW.

Great Italy at the start

Numerous audience with their eyes on the parquet of the BLM Group Arena in Trento. Meanwhile, China has already beaten Cape Verde with a score of 86-66 in the other semifinal. Basic quintet of Pozzecco with Spissu, Tonut, Fontecchio, Polonara and Melli. Against there is Turkey coached by coach Ergin Ataman, twice winner of the Euroleague with Efes, who however will not be in the thirty-two at the World Cup. Super Boot: Fontecchio he puts in twelve in the first seven minutes of the match and Italy starts strong, immediately putting away, escaping on 23-14. Tonut blows up the arena with a block but, after a super start of 23 points in five (or a little more) minutes, just 2 arrive in the remaining part of the quarter.

49-38 at halftime

Datome, Tonut, Severini, Ricci and Spagnolo start the second. Severini, in particular, starts it with a triple. Tonut, with the usual start from the backline, arrives up to the dunk by launching the second great ovation of the Trento arena. Then also Gabriel Procida he made his debut in the match, therefore also inside diouf. Always Fontecchio alive: another triple that is worth +11, 43-32, is the maximum blue advantage. Woldetensae also signs up for the game with a triple that sends Italy further and further ahead in the score: 49-38 he scores the scoreboard at half time. The Poz team travels at a fast pace, he moves the ball well and builds good shots. Often inside thanks to the good percentages of his singles.

Finale thriller

In the third quarter, however, Italy has a different face: Turkey gets close to -4 and Pozzecco calls timeout, but shortly after Ergin Ataman’s team scores again, shortens and overtakes with a triple of +1 and a 12-0 of partial starting up. Polonara from the line (one out of two) and Tonut interrupt the opponent’s rhythm; but the race has changed. Italy finds fewer solutions and has fewer discharges ahead. There are also many turnovers, but Melli’s experience earns a lap in the line that gives new life to the game. Severini and Spagnolo follow them and put back 7 points with a run of 6-0. The third quarter ends 18 to 12 Türkiye, on the scoreboard 61-56 blue. The fight continues in the fourth quarter, point after point, Turkey always gnaws at something but Italy stays ahead. The finale is a thriller: Spissu goes to the line with twelve seconds to go to set the point for the semifinal, closing the trip with a zero out of two. The rebound is still blue with the ball returning to Spissu on the line of three. No pressure: he can keep the ball in his hand until the siren, instead try the triple with the stopwatch running out. Error, Kabaca picks it up and shoots from the baseline like an NFL quarterback, finding the most incredible of triples. Overtime.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Absurd Kabaca: triple from the baseline on the siren

Blue overtime

Turkey got off to a good start in extra time with a 5-0 run, then Spissu made a triple that kept Italy alive. Turkey returns to +5 with 2′ to go but again Spissu – protagonist in the negative for the additional – puts three more. Polonara from the line brings everything back to a draw, and Tonut signs the +2 on the counterattack on Melli’s defensive play (7-0 partial). It ends 90-89 with the game in the balance up to two tenths from the end. A smiles is Italy.

The program at the BLM Group Arena

Saturday 5th August

18.00: Final 3rd place Turkey-Cape Verde 20.30: Final ITALY-China (live on Sky Sport Arena and on NOW)

TAG:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

