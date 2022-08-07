There is sportswear, that is technical sportswear, then there is its evolution, the so-called athleisure (crasis of the terms athletic, that is sports, and leisure, free time) which is the style that thanks to the pandemic has infected the post with a sporty and comfortable clothing suitable for the office as well as the gym. And now a new term is on the launch pad, ‘movewear’ made up of elegant and functional garments that support the wearer in various disciplines or in everyday life, comfortably and safely. Testimonial the fitness pioneer Jane Fonda.

Move is the new H&M brand, from August 4, which wants to ‘democratize sportswear, including different bodies and different types of movement. “It is a fashion that sees sport in terms of movement, suitable for everyone, not necessarily with a toned, ‘gymnast’, super-trained body, and fits into the broader wellness concept of feeling better by moving in some way even simply by walking.

“I have spent most of my life making people move and I was naturally drawn to H&M Move’s mission to create movement, I also liked the idea of ​​calling garments ‘movewear’. For me the goal is not to be more or less athletic, but to give your body the kind of movement it needs to stay healthy to take care of itself, “commented Jane Fonda, 84-year-old veteran actress, who just 40 years ago launched with his first aerobics video is a worldwide success.

“H&M Move encourages and celebrates movement, inviting the whole world to move, with the aim of breaking down the barriers of sport, through the democratization of sportswear.

It offers a wide range of garments in different categories: elegant, functional and customer value, “said Simon Brown, General Manager H&M Move.

Protagonist of the global campaign in addition to Jane Fonda, actress, film producer, activist and fitness icon, is the choreographer JaQuel Knight. In the video, Jane Fonda returns to the role of coach (she had been a forerunner on home aerobics in the early 1980s), inviting people to move.

Designed for women and men, the first part of the capsule includes a variety of functional tops, light jackets and a wide selection of tights and sports bras, as well as items specially designed for training and running without the obsession with the lace-up size.

There are four materials that combine innovative designs and complex technologies with a very simple system. DryMove – helps repel moisture from the skin, keeping the body comfortably dry as you move. ShapeMove – offers a “no show” effect when lifting and stretching. SoftMove – is extremely soft and provides extra support while moving. StormMove – protects against wind and rain and is breathable in all weather conditions. (HANDLE).