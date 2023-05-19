Home » Japanese charts, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is first with over 1 million copies at launch
We already knew that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is crunching really impressive sales numbers and to that extent le Japanese sales charts they just confirm it. The Nintendo Switch exclusive obviously took first place, selling over 1 million copies in the motherland in just three days from the launch, and we specify that we are only talking about the retail market.

The runner-up is the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but with an abysmal gap. We are talking about 9,794 copies, which means that Tears of the Kingdom has sold over 11,000% more. In third position we find instead The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which has undergone a boost in sales thanks to the launch of its successor. Otherwise the ranking is dominated by Nintendo Switch games, with the exception represented by the PS4 version of Hogwarts Legacy.

Let’s see the top 10:

  1. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1,119,502 (Nuovo)
  2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,794 (5,293,478)
  3. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,335 (2,182,171)
  4. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 6,819 (426,789)
  5. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 6,420 (5,028,722)
  6. [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 05/05/23) – 6,384 (38,302)
  7. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,704 (3,135,953)
  8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,061 (5,190,681)
  9. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,856 (4,014,693)
  10. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,746 (1,230,382)
As for hardware sales, Nintendo Switch OLED is in first place, with almost double the units sold compared to PS5, which is second.

  1. Switch OLED Model – 65,628 (4,504,700)
  2. PlayStation 5 – 35,899 (3,020,596)
  3. Switch – 11,395 (19,310,530)
  4. Switch Lite – 6,029 (5,297,854)
  5. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,545 (491,819)
  6. PlayStation 4 – 787 (7,869,824)
  7. Xbox Series X – 167 (185,776)
  8. Xbox Series S – 108 (252,320)
  9. New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 51 (1,191,604)

