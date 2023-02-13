Of Salvatore Riggio

The Inter striker scolds the midfielder who complains too much after his lack of control: «Enough! Enough! It’s not like that.” A lot of nervousness in Marassi

“That’s enough, don’t do that.” That’s what Lukaku tells Barellaguilty of waving too much on the pitch, during Inter’s match against Sampdoria, first with the referee and then with his teammates, despite invitations from the bench to calm down.

There was, therefore, a moment of nervousness between the two players. It all started in the 38th minute after an action from the Nerazzurri, when Lukaku missed a check. At that point Barella, who had accompanied the action in the right lane, began to wave his arms conspicuously at his teammate. While the action went on, the Belgian generously chased his opponents, until play was stopped due to an illegal intervention. And here then is that the Belgian didn’t send them to tell Barellascolding his partner. Finger in front of the face to correct what to say about him would be wrong behavior. His lip is unequivocal: «Nico don’t do that, that’s enough! Enough!”. And seeing that the midfielder has gone ahead anyway, Romelu has increased the dose: «Shut up! Enough with those arms», adding other words that resembled a heavy insult («go to fans… son of a p…»). A moment of the match not exactly peaceful.

Then upon entering the locker room for the interval, Barella and Lukaku each went their own way. Subsequently, when the cameras immortalized Inter's return to the field, the two players remained at a distance. Barella came out first of all without dwelling on either his teammates or the insiders, while Lukaku spoke first with Acerbi and then with Onana.

On the other hand, the nervousness is also motivated by the fact that the Nerazzurri push but Marassi’s match against Sampdoria remained blocked at 0-0 until the end (HERE the report).