Incredible at the Olimpico: Rome-Juventus of the Juventus striker Moise Kean it only lasted 40 seconds. The time to enter the field and immediately get kicked out of theMaresca referee for a blatant reaction foul on the giallorossi Gianluca Mancini. First the defender’s shorts hold, then a kick to the opponent.

Let’s analyze the episode well: Juventus are down 1-0, Mancini scored 36 minutes earlier. It is the goal that will then decide the match. Allegri remove an exterior, Square, for a tip, Kean, to go in a desperate search for a breakeven. The change is called at exactly 89 minutes. Once all the usual operations have been carried out, Kean enters the field when the clock reaches 89’09”: play resumes right now. Exactly twenty-seven seconds later, here is the madness at the height of the trocar: series of holds with Mancini and kick to the opponent. Four seconds later, we are at 89’40”, Maresca expels the Juventus player.

Kean sent off, Allegri’s reaction

As Kean leaves the field, Allegri watches him with a look that says it all. No words, but a shot of his face is enough to understand how angry he is at that meaningless gesture. However, the coach limits himself to moving his hand, as if to say: “What did you do?”.

Pino Lorenzo, the fastest red in Serie A: 10 seconds

That of Moise Kean is the third fastest expulsion in the history of Serie A. In first place the then Bologna player, Pino Lorenzo, kicked off the pitch in the 1990 Parma derby after only ten seconds for an elbow against Apolloni. The Nerazzurri’s Palermo-Atalanta match, on the other hand, lasted thirty-two seconds Julius Migliaccioin 2015. Eight years later, for nothing, Kean didn’t steal the silver of naivety from him.