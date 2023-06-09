Keeping cholesterol at bay is not enough: what to pay attention to (especially after the age of 50)

After the age of 50 it is not only cholesterol that is at risk, for this reason it is always necessary to carry out control analyses.

When you enter the threshold of the doors, you must pay close attention to your health, adopting all the guidelines and above all by carrying out periodic checks, even if no problem arises.

Analyzes can be a first key element for outlining the state of health and understand if there are problems or not.

What to pay attention to for health after 50 years

After the age of 50, the body begins to show the first problems, not just back pain, blurred vision and common problems but also more serious situations for the general state that can cause real pathologies. This is why there is a lot of concern about cholesterol because in the long run it can lead to the onset of pathologies affecting the circulation, the heart and overall the cardiovascular picture.

There are also other values ​​that you just need to check with analysis of routine come i triglycerides that report the presence of fat in the blood. These are the energy reserve and must never exceed otherwise excess fats and sugars become triglycerides. When the value is high, abdominal fat appears and therefore the risks for diseases such as atherosclerosis, heart attack, stroke increase.

The first thing is intervene through the power supply and of course with some exercise like walks every day. A healthy and balanced diet is essential at any age but especially after 50, combined with a low-calorie diet and some precautions such as avoiding too heavy and elaborate meals, alcohol, smoking, excess sugar, preferring very light meals which gradually “shrink” during the day with a hearty breakfast, a moderate lunch and a very light and early dinner.

With advancing age, the risk associated with HIV also increases tumors, for this reason, in Italy there are specific screening programs to manage the pathologies and their onset and to estimate the percentages of risk there are. The National Health System is one of the best in the world with totally free programs designed to proceed with specific tests for both men and women, based on the types of risk associated with age. In addition, there are concessions for those with previous pathologies and diseases that can be problematic, in addition to those related to the economic factor. This allows everyone to be visited periodically and therefore to be able to keep health under control after the age of 50.