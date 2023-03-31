ansa He killed his wife and two children and then committed suicide. It happened to The Eagle. The murderer is a doctor, Charles Vicentini, former head of Urology at the Teramo hospital. The man allegedly first hit his family members and then took his own life. The tragedy occurred in the couple’s home, in a villa on the outskirts of the Abruzzo capital.

At the basis of the tragedy, according to the very first investigations, there would be

the very serious conditions of one of the two children. For this reason the professional, retired for about a month, would have lost his mind by carrying out the massacre.

“We are devastated.

It is a tragedy that we cannot explain: Professor Vicentini was a very good and appreciated urologist, as well as a kind, sensitive and helpful man”. The director general of the

Asl of TeramoMaurizio Di Giosia. “He retired about a month ago, after having done a great job in our company, in the university-managed urology department – he recalled -. Upon retirement, the department returned to hospital management, but continued with the great work set up by Vicentini who was a doctor wanted from outside Teramo and outside the region”.

