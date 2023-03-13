Home Health Lauterbach and Kyriakidis visit Ukraine arrival center for medical first aid in Berlin
Health

Lauterbach and Kyriakidis visit Ukraine arrival center for medical first aid in Berlin

by admin

On March 28, Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach, together with EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakidis, visited the arrival center for Ukrainian refugees in the former Tegel Airport in Berlin. “Here you can see the individual fates of Putin’s war of aggression. The refugees came to Germany sick and in need. They expect our help and they will get our help,” Lauterbach said.

He thanked the responsible Berlin Senator for Social Affairs, Katja Kipping, for the good organization. The first aid in the center is equipped in such a way that urgent medical problems can be treated immediately.

See also  Rome-Salzburg 2-0: goals from Belotti, Dybala, Europa League playoffs

You may also like

Straw hair during menopause

Ukrainian soldiers: “Bodies of civilians on the streets...

Do you suffer from migraine? Here comes the...

Take on a central role in the medical...

MotoGP 2023. Portimao test, day 2. Marc Marquez:...

Blood pressure monitors in the test: the best...

LIVE TMW – Juventus, Allegri: “Pogba is definitely...

Don’t eat fennel if…: here are the consequences....

LIVE TMW – Juventus, Allegri: “Pogba is definitely...

from Lepore to Santori, all the Bolognese

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy