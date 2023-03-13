On March 28, Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach, together with EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakidis, visited the arrival center for Ukrainian refugees in the former Tegel Airport in Berlin. “Here you can see the individual fates of Putin’s war of aggression. The refugees came to Germany sick and in need. They expect our help and they will get our help,” Lauterbach said.

He thanked the responsible Berlin Senator for Social Affairs, Katja Kipping, for the good organization. The first aid in the center is equipped in such a way that urgent medical problems can be treated immediately.