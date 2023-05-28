Lazio Cremonese 3-2, goals and highlights. Party at the Olimpico, Sarri wins again

Already qualified in the Champions League, the Biancocelesti beat relegated Cremonese 3-2 and returned to 2nd place. Tribute from the Olimpico for Stefan Radu, record holder of appearances with Lazio, who retires. Hysaj immediately unlocks it on an assist from Immobile, doubles Milinkovic-Savic before the break. In the second half, the gray-red comeback in 4′ with Galdames and the unfortunate own goal by Lazzari. Immobile wastes, Ferrari saves everything before Milinkovic-Savic brace

