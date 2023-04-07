Home Health Lazio-Juventus: Allegri’s conference
Health

Lazio-Juventus: Allegri’s conference

by admin

Juventus: Allegri’s conference

“Lazio is having a great championship, it’s a direct match for second place. Sarri is back at the start, when he stood out for his great defenses. It will be a complicated match for us.”

About training

“I’ll decide on training after training. We also need to understand the various Pogbas, Bonuccis, who recovered on Tuesday, the two guys who played with Next Gen won’t be there”.

About the Italian Cup

What happened on the pitch are bad things that should never be seen, both for those who played and for those who came from outside. We are examples. Within 24 hours, Juventus caught those who became the protagonists of racist chants, because all kinds of discrimination are fought here. Now we need to think about the championship, then we’ll prepare for the return.”

About Church

“He’s much better, he came on well. Tomorrow I’ll have to decide whether to start him from the start or bring him to the bench, I have to manage my strength. There will be some changes in defense”.

Your Alex Sandro

“He’s better, he could be from the match.”

See also  A gym emerges from the freight container, it will be the novelty of summer 2022 on the seafront

You may also like

Congo, life imprisonment for the six defendants for...

it is useful to check the pollen calendar...

the solution is warm water. The innovative therapy...

Season has started: You should absolutely avoid six...

Istat, birth rate in Italy at an all-time...

Warming belt for pain relief: 5 models in...

What is conservative mastectomy – la Repubblica

sink stinks? Here’s how to get rid of...

pilot forced to make an emergency landing –...

Corona-News: Corona vaccination remains covered by health insurance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy