Juventus: Allegri’s conference

“Lazio is having a great championship, it’s a direct match for second place. Sarri is back at the start, when he stood out for his great defenses. It will be a complicated match for us.”

About training

“I’ll decide on training after training. We also need to understand the various Pogbas, Bonuccis, who recovered on Tuesday, the two guys who played with Next Gen won’t be there”.

About the Italian Cup

“What happened on the pitch are bad things that should never be seen, both for those who played and for those who came from outside. We are examples. Within 24 hours, Juventus caught those who became the protagonists of racist chants, because all kinds of discrimination are fought here. Now we need to think about the championship, then we’ll prepare for the return.”

About Church

“He’s much better, he came on well. Tomorrow I’ll have to decide whether to start him from the start or bring him to the bench, I have to manage my strength. There will be some changes in defense”.

Your Alex Sandro

“He’s better, he could be from the match.”