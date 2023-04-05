Home Health LIVE Cremonese-Fiorentina 0-2: last minutes, viola above a man. Here is Jovic
Health

LIVE Cremonese-Fiorentina 0-2: last minutes, viola above a man. Here is Jovic

by admin
LIVE Cremonese-Fiorentina 0-2: last minutes, viola above a man. Here is Jovic

Cremonese-Fiorentina, first leg of the second semifinal of the Italian Cup. At 21.00, Italiano and his team will take the field at the “Zini” to play for one of the seasonal goals

Cremonese-Florentinefirst leg of the second semifinal of Italian Cup. At 21.00, Italiano and his team will take the field at the “Zini” to compete for one of the seasonal goals. A match full of pitfalls and decisive for Fiorentina’s season, awaited from the first 90 of the 180 minutes between the Viola and the final, to be played against Juventus and Inter who drew in Turin yesterday.

April 5, 2023 (change April 5, 2023 | 22:44)

© breaking latest news

See also  So e-cigarettes can damage the lungs

You may also like

Schillaci, even vaccines against antibiotic resistance – Sanità

Milan, removed from a 49-year-old ovarian cancer weighing...

Healthcare: Fdi, ER clarifies nurse training 118 –...

The offices in Rome, Lazio and Salernitana were...

Direct Cremonese-Fiorentina 0-2: Nico Gonzalez doubles from penalty...

Woman has a 42-kilo ovarian tumor removed by...

New rare genetic disease discovered. Until now it...

Why a harmless pathogen caused a serious hepatitis...

In Trieste 916 road accidents in 2021 –...

Sitting posture: why we shouldn’t cross our legs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy