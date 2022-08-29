Home Health Long Covid, hair loss and decreased libido among the symptoms: the study
Long Covid, hair loss and decreased libido among the symptoms: the study

Hair loss and decreased libido are added to the list of ailments caused by long Covid. To say it is a new study coordinated by the University of Birmingham and published in Nature Medicine

The researchers counted 62 symptoms associated with Covid-19 up to 12 weeks after infection. Among these, in fact, also hair loss and a decrease in libido

The study examined 2.4 million electronic health records of UK citizens

In particular, the data acquired between January 2020 and April 2021 concerned 486,149 people who became infected with SarsCoV2 and 1.9 million people who did not indicate coronavirus infection

The team of researchers, with a focus on patients who had not been hospitalized, identified some categories of symptoms reported by people with persistent health problems after infection. First of all respiratory disordersthen those concerning the mental health and cognitive problemsthen more: for a total of 62 recurrent complaints

Among the symptoms most frequently encountered are anosmia (loss of smell), shortness of breath, chest pain and fever

The researchers found a significant frequency of cases of amnesia, aprassia (inability to perform family movements or commands), bowel incontinence, erectile dysfunction, hallucinations, swelling of the limbs. Then also hair loss and decreased libido

In addition to identifying a broader range of symptoms, the research team also has identified demographic groups and lifestyles that expose people to greater risk to develop long Covid

The study, in fact, suggests that women and young people are at greater risk; those who belong to a ethnic group or which belong to most disadvantaged groups from a socio-economic point of view

Also smoking, overweight and obesitytogether with the presence of pre-existing diseases, have been associated with the reporting of persistent symptoms

