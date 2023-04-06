This article first appeared on our partner portal FitForFun. Author is the personal trainer Kerstin Saak.
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I would like to tell my story about how I lost 74kg in ten months.
As a child I was very athletic and loved all kinds of exercise. Sport was also my hobby when I was young. That changed when I had my baby at the age of 18. I gained over 25kg during pregnancy, some of which I unfortunately kept. Taking the birth control pill added a few kilos.
Over the years I’ve gotten bigger and bigger and have looked for diets or weight loss programs or tried to lose weight with weight loss shakes or low carb. Sport no longer played a role in my everyday life.
This got me into a vicious cycle of short runs of followers and even harder yo-yo effects. In this phase I became very unmotivated and just didn’t find my way in the direction of healthy weight loss.
From the age of about 30, recurring health problems were added. Of course, I didn’t attribute all of this to my overweight. Among other things, I developed high blood pressure and problems with the thyroid gland. Orthopedic problems such as injuries to the cervical spine, the ankle and the shoulder also arose. In the end I was no longer resilient, my Achilles tendon hurt a lot and an operation appointment was already being planned.
At the age of 49 I was at a point where I weighed 144kg. This was the end of the line for me. I had to start making changes as soon as possible and sought professional help.
When I learned to listen to my body, my life changed completely
I discovered a holistic prevention and health concept for myself with medical training, figure coaching and body awareness training. Here I learned that movement and my body awareness are the most important things for healthy weight loss.
So I started looking into nutrition. I consciously nourished myself, renounced all artificial flavor enhancers, dietary supplements and weight loss shakes. And only eat when I’m really hungry.
At the same time I started training with the support of my coach Imed. For me, having fun should come first. Only because of this and because of the mental strengthening provided by my trainer, I was soon able to exercise for up to three hours straight.
During this time, it helped me to put together an illustrated book in which I recorded my personal impressions of the training, some favorite recipes and my feelings.
Throughout this time, I was able to rely on my family’s 100 percent support, which made it possible for me to recover. So I lost 74 kilos within 10 months, without a day of frustration, hunger or sacrifice, but with a lot of discipline, until today.
That has changed since losing weight
Through the intensive training, I built up my muscles in a targeted manner so that I didn’t need an operation to tighten the skin.
I also no longer needed an operation in relation to my orthopedic complaints. My check-ups at the family doctor are within the absolute normal range, so I don’t need any medication to regulate high blood pressure.
Now I’m happy and content. I was able to reduce my dress size from 52 to 36. My life has completely changed, not only my appearance, but also my inner attitude. This experience awakened my passion for sport.
I even got my fitness instructor license and found running in nature for me. Light sports units are now sufficient to maintain my feel-good weight and I continue to eat normally and healthily. I am very proud of myself for having walked this path. It was worth it!
You can contact Kerstin Saak on her Instagram account @74kg_healthy_lost to record. There you will also find more background information about their success story.
