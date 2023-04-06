This article first appeared on our partner portal FitForFun. Author is the personal trainer Kerstin Saak.

Hello, my name is Kerstin and I would like to tell my story about how I lost 74kg in ten months.

As a child I was very athletic and loved all kinds of exercise. Sport was also my hobby when I was young. That changed when I had my baby at the age of 18. I gained over 25kg during pregnancy, some of which I unfortunately kept. Taking the birth control pill added a few kilos.

Over the years I’ve gotten bigger and bigger and have looked for diets or weight loss programs or tried to lose weight with weight loss shakes or low carb. Sport no longer played a role in my everyday life.

This got me into a vicious cycle of short runs of followers and even harder yo-yo effects. In this phase I became very unmotivated and just didn’t find my way in the direction of healthy weight loss.

From the age of about 30, recurring health problems were added. Of course, I didn’t attribute all of this to my overweight. Among other things, I developed high blood pressure and problems with the thyroid gland. Orthopedic problems such as injuries to the cervical spine, the ankle and the shoulder also arose. In the end I was no longer resilient, my Achilles tendon hurt a lot and an operation appointment was already being planned.

At the age of 49 I was at a point where I weighed 144kg. This was the end of the line for me. I had to start making changes as soon as possible and sought professional help.