Hearing aids can prevent dementia in many older people. An international team of researchers found this with a study published in the journal “The Lancet Public Health‘ very clearly underpinned by the study presented. Accordingly, people with hearing loss without a hearing aid had a 42 percent increased risk of developing dementia. On the other hand, if the hard of hearing wore a hearing aid, the risk was the same as that of people with normal hearing, according to Dongshan Zhu’s team from Shandong University in Jinan, China.

It analyzed data from 437,704 people aged 40 to 69 who reported on their hearing ability, all of whom did not initially have dementia. The mean time until the check-up was around twelve years on average.

In the video above you can see which foods, even in small amounts, increase your risk of Alzheimer’s.

Study proves how well hearing aids work

It has long been known that age-related hearing loss significantly increases the risk of dementia. “When the sensory organs weaken, the risk of dementia also increases,” agrees Peter Berlit, neurologist and Secretary General of the German Society of Neurology (DGN). According to the DGN, around 50 million people worldwide have dementia, 1.6 million of them in Germany alone.

So far, it has not been clearly proven that correcting hearing problems with hearing aids can make a significant contribution to preventing dementia. “This study actually shows that very nicely,” said Berlit. It is therefore particularly advisable to counteract this as early as possible.

“The underlying associations between hearing aid use and a lower risk of dementia are unclear,” said co-author Fan Jiang, also from Shandong University, according to a statement by the journal. Further research is required.