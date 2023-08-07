Home » Luck in the fields in Lower Saxony | > – television – broadcasts AZ
Health

Luck in the fields in Lower Saxony | > – television – broadcasts AZ

by admin
Luck in the fields in Lower Saxony | > – television – broadcasts AZ

This time Tarik Rose is traveling to Seevetal in Lower Saxony. Here he visits the Overmeyer family, who are realizing their vision of an all-round value-adding agriculture. A special feature of the farm is the large farm shop, where the farmers sell their products themselves. With so much fresh selection, it’s easy for Tarik Rose to put two great recipes on the plate: There’s tenderly cooked pork belly with two kinds of cauliflower and a creamy, spicy vegetable curry with noodles.

Recipe: Pumpkin curry with rice noodles Recipe: Asian pork belly with two kinds of cauliflower

See also  Medical Group Srl /Ministry of Health - Lazio Tar Decrees Section III Quater no. 09104/2022 of 17.11.2022

You may also like

Brain-eating amoeba, 17-year-old girl who died in Georgia...

Social situation increasingly influences cancer risk in Germany

The Economic and Health Benefits of a Smoke-Free...

Reinventing Healthcare: Surgeon’s Strategies for Better Patient Care...

Schillaci: ‘Repealed the latest real ban on Covid’...

Lose cm on hips and waist, how the...

2022 National Report Reveals Increase in Pharmaceutical Expenditure...

Faeces in the sea off Mallorca – why...

in the first places anxiolytics – breaking latest...

The Impact of Stress on Heart Health: Understanding...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy