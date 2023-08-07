Luck in the fields in Lower Saxony | > – television – broadcasts AZ

This time Tarik Rose is traveling to Seevetal in Lower Saxony. Here he visits the Overmeyer family, who are realizing their vision of an all-round value-adding agriculture. A special feature of the farm is the large farm shop, where the farmers sell their products themselves. With so much fresh selection, it’s easy for Tarik Rose to put two great recipes on the plate: There’s tenderly cooked pork belly with two kinds of cauliflower and a creamy, spicy vegetable curry with noodles.

Recipe: Pumpkin curry with rice noodles Recipe: Asian pork belly with two kinds of cauliflower

