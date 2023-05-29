Home » Lufthansa explains to shareholders why it took ITA Airways – Italiavola & Travel
In a presentation to its shareholders, Lufthansa explains with fifteen slides why it has reached the decision to acquire 41% of ITA Airways and continue if the forecasts aimed at acquiring 100% come true.

The third slide defines that ITA Airways is a perfect addition to the group of airlines that are part of the Lufthansa Group. Access to the Italian market in its key points, the deep restructuring of the carrier in the right and structurally competitive way. The possibility of acquiring it all in the medium term.

Other descriptions of the key factor for the success of the acquisition. The Teutonic structuring of the analysis is focused on the fact that each benefit can lead to an even more financially positive result in the future. Because investing in the Italian market and the results they can give for the important position of our market and of the key airports that will enter the orbit of the Lufthansa Group.

Lufthansa highlights in slide 7 why Alitalia was not doing well and why ITA Airways is doing well today. Because Rome Fiumicino as a southern hub and Milan Linate in a certain market where high yield is good for the Lufthansa Group.

Because a homogenous fleet and low costs can be improved by commercial integration to increase the appeal of the network integrated into that of the Lufthansa Group.

