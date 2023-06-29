Home » Madonna hospitalized in intensive care: how is she now
Madonna hospitalized in intensive care: how is she now

Madonna, hospitalized in New York for a bacterial infection, is no longer intubated and is doing better now. The 64-year-old singer was found unconscious on Saturday and taken to a hospital in New York City. The pop star was busy rehearsing non-stop for her upcoming Celebration Tour. A spokesperson said rehearsals could last up to 12 hours in one tour.

Found unconscious, the star was hospitalized and intubated in the intensive care unit. After her condition improved, she was transferred to a room in an ordinary ward, where she regularly receives visits from her daughter Lourdes. Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, explained on Instagram that the hospitalization was necessary for a serious bacterial infection. He clarified that the singer is still under treatment but a “full recovery” is expected of her.

The Celebration Tour, which was scheduled to kick off in Vancouver on July 15, has been postponed for the time being. An insider has assured that Madonna will not cancel the tour because she “was having a lot of fun during the rehearsals”.

