The coach of the national team Robert Mancini has released the squad list for tonight’s match against England, the first qualifying match for Euro 2024. 23 of the 29 players who are part of the blue group are available. Here is the full list.

Goalkeepers – Donnarumma, Falcone, Meret.

Defenders – Di Lorenzo, Toloi, Spinazzola, Darmian, Emerson Palmieri, Scalvini, Acerbi, Romagnoli.

Midfielders – Verratti, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Pessina, Cristante, Barella, Tonali.

Forwards – Gnonto, Scamacca, Berardi, Politano, Retegui.

In the stands – Carnesecchi, Buongiorno, Bonucci, Frattesi, Pafundi, Grifo.