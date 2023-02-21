Positive and decisive, the adjectives that could best describe this new year. On the scientific front, the former are prepared clinical trials for cancer vaccines BioNTech. These will be located in the UK and with ample possibility they will be able to guarantee a worthy counter-offensive against cancer.

A Cure for Cancer: Imminent Progress

In a few months it will be possible to concretely visualize the effect of the vaccine thanks to the mass testing. Based on these procedures, the next one is very probable placing vaccines on the market. They have taken care of and ensured the dissemination of such information Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci, the spouses at the head of BioNtech. The German company has based the current pharmaceutical composition of cancer vaccines on the precepts of the mRNA technology. BioNtech has also already exhibited its expertise by running a collaboration with Pfizer for the purpose of creating anti-Covid vaccines.

Mass testing for cancer vaccine

The trials for mass testing will start in a few months in Great Britain. This provision has seen a agreement between the German company and the British government. In relation to what has been stipulated, the government, on the basis of its collaboration, plans to open a new study and research center in the country. The formulation of the vaccine involved extensive research based on a peculiar observation and a meticulous study of clinical data. Biontech has performed such procedures on thousands of people in the UK. “Through these new procedures and therapies we will ensure much more effective cancer treatments. Both those who want to prevent the reappearance of the disease and those who will have to eradicate it will be able to benefit from these improvements”. This was stated by the British health minister Steve Barclay.

Elements still under discussion

According to what was said by Sahin, the company is still in a decision-making phase, in which some questions still arise. Among them the company communicated to stay still evaluating with respect to which type of tumor to reserve personalized oncological immunotherapies of the cancer vaccine. Plus, they’re still evaluating themselves the places where to proceed with the mass tests. The most confident estimates count on being able to use the messenger RNA-based antidote within seven years at the latest. “We are confident that the vaccine will be available before 2030. Times are getting smaller and smaller. In 2014, we needed 3-6 months to create an individualized cancer vaccine. Today we take 4-6 weeks. What we aim for is the production of the drug in less than 4 weeks. Following this trend we will treat up to 10,000 patients”. These are the words of the founder of BioNtech.