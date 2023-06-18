Massacre of migrants in Greece, the video that denies the version of the Athens Coast Guard: why rescue was possible – The video

Not a stormy sea, with the waves ready to swallow the boat with about 600 people on board, but flat water and the fishing boat essentially stationary. This is what emerged from a video released by the defenseline.gr website which would seem to deny the version of the Greek Coast Guard, according to which the ship then foundered with the migrants on board was continuing its journey and would also have refused help. The ship was in a distress situation, i.e. in difficulty, a condition that should have led the rescuers to intervene. The spokesman of the Hellenic Coast Guard, Nikos Alexiou, later denied the existence of images prior to the shipwreck that occurred at two in the morning on 14 June.

The video that has now emerged was taken by a crew member of the first commercial vessel that approached the migrant fishing boat. They are a few seconds shot at sunset, in a time between 20 and 21, as reported by the Corriere della Sera. The images first of all confirm the favorable weather conditions for an intervention by the Greek authorities. And then that the ship was in trouble and needed help, as had also been reported since the morning by Alarm Phone.

Read on about Open

Read also: