Home » Massacre of migrants in Greece, the video that denies the version of the Athens Coast Guard: why rescue was possible – The video
Health

Massacre of migrants in Greece, the video that denies the version of the Athens Coast Guard: why rescue was possible – The video

by admin
Massacre of migrants in Greece, the video that denies the version of the Athens Coast Guard: why rescue was possible – The video

Not a stormy sea, with the waves ready to swallow the boat with about 600 people on board, but flat water and the fishing boat essentially stationary. This is what emerged from a video released by the defenseline.gr website which would seem to deny the version of the Greek Coast Guard, according to which the ship then foundered with the migrants on board was continuing its journey and would also have refused help. The ship was in a distress situation, i.e. in difficulty, a condition that should have led the rescuers to intervene. The spokesman of the Hellenic Coast Guard, Nikos Alexiou, later denied the existence of images prior to the shipwreck that occurred at two in the morning on 14 June.

The video that has now emerged was taken by a crew member of the first commercial vessel that approached the migrant fishing boat. They are a few seconds shot at sunset, in a time between 20 and 21, as reported by the Corriere della Sera. The images first of all confirm the favorable weather conditions for an intervention by the Greek authorities. And then that the ship was in trouble and needed help, as had also been reported since the morning by Alarm Phone.

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  The medical journal Prescrire has identified 107 drugs not to be taken: here is the list

You may also like

Games galore on the Play Store only today...

Fast metabolism, it all depends on breakfast: these...

Kiev rejects the peace proposal of African leaders:...

Rising interest rates make banks richer and households...

“He was in another relationship for months.” The...

Enzo Tortora, 40 years ago the arrest: history...

Verona, Arena Opera Festival 2023 – Aida –...

M5S demonstration | Grillo show in the square:...

M5s in the streets against the precariousness

MotoGP Sachsenring Martin vince la Gara Sprint

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy