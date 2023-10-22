Megan lives with a cancer diagnosis for two years – then the news changes everything

She describes it as “complete shock.” After living for years believing she had cancer, a 32-year-old English woman finally gets clarity: she never had cancer. The grueling immunotherapy, the surgery, the freezing of her eggs – all unnecessary. She is now sharing her story with the Daily Mail.

In 2019, Megan Royle notices that a mole on her arm is getting bigger. The theater make-up artist has herself examined, and after a biopsy her doctors make the diagnosis: melanoma. Skin cancer. The deadliest variant.

Two years of cancer treatment – completely free

Exhausting years followed for the then 29-year-old. The birthmark is removed surgically. She is undergoing immunotherapy. Nine rounds. Doctors warn that this could affect your fertility. So she also has her eggs frozen because she wants children.

In May 2021, cancer appears to have been defeated. Royle is moving. But you have to go to your new place of residence for follow-up examinations. There, doctors tell her the unbelievable: she never had cancer. “I thought I had cancer for two years, went through all the treatment and then was told there was no cancer at all.”

She “just can’t really believe that something like this could happen,” is how she describes her condition. A “complete shock”. “You would think the immediate feeling would be relief, and in some ways it was, but I would say the bigger feelings were frustration and anger.”

Her lawyer speaks of “significant psychological effects”. It’s not just the fear of cancer. The worry that he could return at any time. But also the fact that the years of torture were in vain.

Royle does receive compensation for pain and suffering. Also an apology from the clinic. However, to this day she has not had an explanation from her previous doctors.

Melanoma: This is what causes black skin cancer

Cases of skin cancer are constantly increasing. Experts have repeatedly warned about this in recent years. Black skin cancer, which Royle was incorrectly diagnosed with, is considered the most dangerous variant.

According to the German Cancer Research Center, people with:

100 or more normal-looking moles at least five conspicuous, atypical-looking moles and 50 or more normal-looking moles (atypical nevus syndrome) at least five atypical-looking moles from families with frequent malignant melanoma (in at least two first-degree relatives) one malignant melanoma in one’s own family prehistory

You should be attentive to birthmarks

asymmetrically blurred borders multicolored raised or grown in diameter over five millimeters

are.

In order to avoid illness, experts recommend the following in particular to risk groups – but also to everyone else:

Avoid midday sun Avoid solariums In summer, cover your body and use a hat, glasses and sunscreen.

Regular check-ups by a dermatologist are useful for early detection.

