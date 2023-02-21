L’immunologo Alberto Mantovani he was a guest on the episode of Health, broadcast every Sunday on Sky TG24 and commented that the creation of such vaccines is a primary objective. In particular, the professor spoke about the professor’s work I surrender and his team, underlining that testing of the first vaccine could begin at the end of 2023. The Sky TG24 cameras visited Professor Rescigno’s laboratories at the Humanity University. Here, researchers receive surgical samples from patients who have been operated on for the melanoma and sarcoma, in which tumor cells are cultured and stressed antigens that need to be attacked are identified.

Researchers test these antigens and select those that are common to multiple patients’ tumors. Next, you start creating i therapeutic vaccineswhich will be two. These vaccines will only be given when patients are diagnosed with advanced melanoma, sarcoma or osteosarcoma, which are cancers that often cannot be cured. It is important to note that, unlike the preventive vaccines against cancer-associated viruses, these therapeutic vaccines are created to fight cancer directly.

The ultimate goal is to improve patients’ lives and contribute to science. Mantovani stated that the research on therapeutic vaccines represents a long-cherished dream. He pointed out that many experiences have been made around the world to have a therapeutic vaccine against cancer. According to the immunologist, Professor Rescigno’s idea is extraordinary because it is an original path, not already followed by others.



