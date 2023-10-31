Members of Coop Alleanza 3.0 Romagna meet IRST

Saturday 28 October participatory morning together with the Immunotherapy team recently supported with a donation of over 15 thousand euros

Members and associates of Coop Alleanza 3.0 Romagna have been visiting in IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs Saturday 28 October. The meeting with the professionals of the team was an opportunity for a participatory and interesting morning Immunoterapia e Immuno-Gene Therapy Factory (IGTF)structure supported with a donation of over 15 thousand euros coming from the internal solidarity collection.

Present Roberto Cavallucci, mayor of Meldola, the president of the Vasta Members Area Rimini Forlì Cesena, COOP Alleanza 3.0, Sara Bianchi e the president of IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS, Fabrizio Miserocchi. The event revolved around the description of the highly complex and scientific content activities discussed by Dr Laura Ridolfi (head of SC Immunotherapy, Rare Tumors and Biological Resources Centre), Dr. Massimiliano Petrini (IGTF Qualified Person) and Dr Elena Pancisi (Quality Control Manager of IGTF Pharmaceutical Workshop).

Thanks to this donation IRST will be able to enrich itself the instrumental equipment necessary for the activities of the Immuno-Gene Therapy Factory workshop, a structure engaged in the study and development of new immunotherapeutic strategies, including dendritic cell vaccines. In particular, useful equipment for the evaluation and engineering of cellular materials will be acquired.

The funds allocated come precisely from the initiative carried out through the activities of the members, who in the points collection catalog have the option to donate the latter also to support research and oncological treatments.

“Your support, to which the entire Institute is grateful, helps in a concrete way the opportunities that develop in this place, every day, with the commitment of the professionals who work here – explained Fabrizio Miserocchi –. I borrow the word ‘Alliance’ present in your logo. It is precisely from this concept that, together, we can start to fuel awareness of IRST’s work. An action that starts from Meldola, but which, also thanks to the support of the community, can and must open up to the wider territory”.

“As a cooperative we could not fail to understand how much scientific research needs support and support, to help both those affected by the disease and their network of family members – added Sara Bianchi –. Coop therefore decided to commit itself to the creation of this support and did something apparently banal, that is, to give members the possibility of allocating points from their spending collection to cancer treatment and prevention. From this initiative, 106 thousand euros were raised and we, for Romagna, chose IRST for the excellence of the work it does in our territory”.