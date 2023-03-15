Home Health Meningitis, positive results for 5-in-1 vaccine candidate
Meningitis, positive results for 5-in-1 vaccine candidate

It’s called MenABCWY, a name that is a clear reference to the disease, meningococcal meningitis, and its five different forms, linked to the strains of the bacterium that causes it: Neisseria meningitidis A, B, C, W135 and Y. It is a vaccine candidate produced by GSK, which today announced the first data of the ongoing trial. Results that seem encouraging: the phase three clinical trial showed, in fact, that the vaccine is well tolerated and has no less efficacy than others already approved for the same disease.

