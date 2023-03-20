A fair one beauty routine takes care of the body inside as well as outside. This comprehensive vision of the pursuit of well-being has always guided miami, the functional cosmetics brand born from pharmaceutical expertise, to develop innovative cosmetic products for skin care over time and to complete cosmetic protocols with functional supplements Nursing, most recent brand of the group Medspa Srl to whom miami belongs, to act also inside the body.

After the launch of Skin Glow in 2021, miami chooses to innovate once again the market of nutricosmetics with a novelty that responds to the needs expressed by consumers, always following the philosophy of the cosmetic and systemic protocol to enhance the results and promote the well-being of all. The search for the balance between inside and outside has brought the brand’s attention to one of the most common problems that afflict people of different ages: bad circulation and the recurring leg swelling. The most recent statistics indicate that 40% of women, and others, suffer from capillary fragility and poor circulation, and that in 80% of cases the cause of the problem is linked to venous insufficiency. Furthermore, swelling in the legs is also linked to the appearance of blemishes such as cellulite, the stretch marks and the loss of tonewhich can be difficult to get rid of in the long run. To help solve these problems arises LEG RENEW, the new nutricosmetic food supplement which combines the cosmetic expertise of miami and the nutraceutical one of Nursingin a dose of beauty that acts on the well-being of the legs like never before.

Its formulation, rich in an extraordinary mix of active ingredients at functional concentration, helps to give the legs lightness and beauty through a dual draining and vasoprotective action.

“Leg Renew was created to help people suffering from swollen legs which, on the one hand, cause skin blemishes and, on the other, are the symptom of a systemic trend, linked to poor circulation. Our commitment to the search for body well-being intended as balance has given us the opportunity to develop a new type of supplement, with active ingredients that act both on ongoing swelling and on its prevention. In designing Leg Renew we have not overlooked any aspect, such as sustainability in packaging, because balance must concern our body, but also the environment”- he declares Dr. Camilla D’Antonio, scientific director and co-founder of Miamo and Nutraiuvens.

Leg Renew acts on two levels. Has a draining action of body fluids, improves vascular well-being and also helps in topical anti-cellulite treatments. To this action adds a vasoprotective actionwhich promotes microcirculation and normal venous circulation.

In pharmaceutical jargon, it is a supplement recommended for topical use and for systemic use, which means that it takes care of swelling but also of the blemishes that accompany it such as cellulite, stretch marks and loss of tone, as well as being effective in problems of a systemic nature of the body: leg heaviness, drainage, vasoprotection.

The packaging is made of amber glass, which protects the product from UV radiation and other interactions and is recyclable, just as its cap is made of aluminium, the noble material to be reused indefinitely. Even the label paper, as well as the box, is FSC, to reduce the environmental impact.

Every aspect of Leg Renew reflects the sustainability choices of miamiwhich has always sought the best balance between technology, innovation and respect for the environment. Leg Renew it is a product suitable for everyone, for every kind of person, without differences in age, skin or other distinctions.