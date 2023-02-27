59 migrants died in the shipwreck that took place off the coast of Steccato di Cutro, 20 kilometers from Crotone. 80 people survived, 21 of these were transferred to hospital and one of them is in serious condition. The other survivors were transferred to the reception center for asylum seekers in Isola Capo Rizzuto. Meanwhile, searches at sea for the missing persons are continuing, involving patrol boats from the harbor master’s office and the financial police. (THE PHOTOS OF THE TRAGEDY – THE REACTIONS OF POLITICS – THE MAYOR OF CUTRO) The bodies of three children have been recovered Among the victims there are also a few years old twins and a few months old baby. The bodies of the first two were recovered from the sea, while that of the newborn was found on the beach. According to some estimates, about twenty children of various ages would have died in the shipwreck. Most of the castaways’ bodies were recovered at Steccato di Cutro, three on the beach at Botricello (Catanzaro), eight at “Le Castella” of Isola Capo Rizzuto and one at Crotone.

The reconstruction of the facts read also

Shipwreck in Crotone, Red Cross on Sky TG24: “On board in 150-200” The vessel was broken in two by the force of the sea. Some pieces of wood washed ashore. The survivors said there were at least 250 on board. According to a hypothesis being examined by investigators, the boat may have broken up on the shore while the people on board were already disembarking. Another possibility is that the fishing boat with the migrants on board ran aground on a shoal about a hundred meters from the shoreline. Once stopped, the ship would have capsized, due to the force of the sea, breaking apart. See also "Risk of epidemic": that Marburg virus that is now frightening Emergency services, the police, the carabinieri and the fire brigade immediately intervened on the spot. Among the rescuers, the Italian Red Cross, Crotone Committee, intervened with ambulances and vehicles, over 20 volunteers, rescuers and logisticians who are giving support for the recovery of survivors and victims. The alleged smuggler arrested Investigations are underway by the carabinieri of Crotone, led by Colonel Raffaele Giovinazzo, on a man suspected of being one of the smugglers of the boat, who has been detained by the carabinieri and the finance police. This is a Turkish citizen whose position is now being examined by the judiciary. According to what has been learned, the document of another subject who has not been traced at the moment and who may have fled or be among the missing or victims, was also found among the wreckage.

The mayor of Crotone: “There will be a problem with bodies, we will organize ourselves” deepening

Migrants, the NGO decree is law: sanctions and what it provides “We will also address the problem of where to place the bodies, Crotone was already suffering, but we will organize ourselves, even in the various countries. We need solidarity in this too”, said the mayor of Crotone, Vincenzo Croce. Mattarella: “Condolences for victims, welcoming shipwrecked people” “In expressing condolences for the victims, proximity to the shipwrecked – which must be ensured an adequate welcome – and thanks to the rescuers”, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella “urges for a strong commitment from the international community to remove the root causes of the flows of migrants; wars, persecutions, terrorism, poverty, territories made inhospitable by climate change”. See also Listeria, what it is, how it works and how to defend against the bacterium that causes foodborne infection Giorgia Meloni: “Deep sorrow, do not speculate on the dead” “Deep sorrow for the many human lives cut short by human traffickers”. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni says it, underlining that “the action of those who speculate on these deaths today, after having exalted the illusion of an immigration without rules, speaks for itself”. The government, she adds, “is committed to preventing the departures and with them the perpetration of these tragedies, and will continue to do so, first of all by demanding maximum collaboration from the States of departure and origin”. Matteo Piantedosi: “Huge tragedy” The shipwreck that took place in Calabria is a “huge tragedy” which “grieves me deeply and first of all imposes on us the deep condolences for the lost human lives”. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi says it, stating that “it is essential to continue with every possible initiative to stop the departures” of migrants. Roberto Occhiuto: “Where is Europe?” “What has the European Union been doing all these years? Where is Europe that should guarantee security and legality? What happened to the operations of dialogue with the countries of origin of the migrants?”. These are the questions that the president of the Calabria Region, Roberto Occhiuto, asks in a note. “All questions which, unfortunately, to date have no answer. And those who stay in the territories, in close contact with everyday reality, are forced to manage emergencies and mourn the dead”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

