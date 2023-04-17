Home » Minister Gröhe hands over certificates of appointment
Minister Gröhe hands over certificates of appointment

The nursing experts were newly appointed Prof. Dr. Gabriele Meyer (University of Halle) and the health economist Prof. Dr. Jonas Schreyögg (University of Hamburg).

The general practitioners were re-appointed Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Gerlach (University of Frankfurt), the health economist Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Greiner (Bielefeld University), the internist and nephrologist Prof. Dr. Marion Haubitz (University of Hanover), the pharmacologist Prof. Dr. Petra Thürmann (University of Witten-Herdecke) and the health economist Prof. Dr. Eberhard Will (University of Mannheim).

The Advisory Council is to analyze the development of health care and its medical and economic effects and to work out proposals for the reduction of care deficits and existing oversupply. As early as this year, the Advisory Council is to present a special report on the development of sick pay.

After the appointment with Federal Minister of Health Gröhe, the Council of Experts elected Professor Dr. Ferdinand Gerlach as its chairman and Professor Dr. Eberhard Wille as his deputy.

