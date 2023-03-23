Is the mobile phone switched off or locked? With this sequence you can always unlock it and restart it at any time.

I electronic devices, while not particularly dated, they tend to get stuck from time to time. These problems can be due to a temporary overload, the installation of a faulty app or device problems.

Obviously being away from home with the phone locked triggers panic because this becomes unusable and does not always restart immediately. Let’s find out how to always solve with a little trick.

Unlock your phone with a keystroke

Unlock your cell phone in case of need, that is, when it crashes or shuts down suddenly, it is crucial. At that moment it must be reset to then allow normal use without slowdowns.

The phone will probably try to on its own reset but, in some cases, it will continue to do so repeatedly or will remain off. In fact, if the deficit is not temporary but perhaps linked to an app that you have downloaded, the system cannot restart and therefore effectively remains out of order.

How to unlock your phone

You can intervene with a sequence of keys, both for iPhone that for Android. With this trick you go to forcibly reset the phone which in any case will restart without problems. For l’iPhone if the screen is frozen or black as if it was off you have to immediately press and release the volume key up and then down and then press the side key until it restarts. Then wait for the complete process and forced boot with the Apple logo. This technique applies to the latest iPhones eight and up SE.

For those previous instead you have to press the side button and volume down together. If the problem is at startup or that the phone tries to restart by itself but it doesn’t work then you have to connect it to the computer and, while it is connected, press the right button for the new models and the right one with volume down for the past ones. This will boot into recovery mode.

For Android usually just click to 30 seconds the power button, if this does not work then proceed by clicking simultaneously on volume down and power. This will also boot into recovery mode. Attention, if the phone has serious problems starting up there could be important damage and therefore proceeding would mean resetting the phone and losing all the data inside.