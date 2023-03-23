Home Health Mobile blocked or switched off, press these keys in sequence and you can say goodbye to any problem
Health

Mobile blocked or switched off, press these keys in sequence and you can say goodbye to any problem

by admin
Mobile blocked or switched off, press these keys in sequence and you can say goodbye to any problem


Is the mobile phone switched off or locked? With this sequence you can always unlock it and restart it at any time.

I electronic devices, while not particularly dated, they tend to get stuck from time to time. These problems can be due to a temporary overload, the installation of a faulty app or device problems.

Mobile blocked, how to solve – IlGranata.it

Obviously being away from home with the phone locked triggers panic because this becomes unusable and does not always restart immediately. Let’s find out how to always solve with a little trick.

Unlock your phone with a keystroke

Unlock your cell phone in case of need, that is, when it crashes or shuts down suddenly, it is crucial. At that moment it must be reset to then allow normal use without slowdowns.

Cell phone turned off
Cell phone turned off, how to restart it – IlGranata.it

The phone will probably try to on its own reset but, in some cases, it will continue to do so repeatedly or will remain off. In fact, if the deficit is not temporary but perhaps linked to an app that you have downloaded, the system cannot restart and therefore effectively remains out of order.

How to unlock your phone

You can intervene with a sequence of keys, both for iPhone that for Android. With this trick you go to forcibly reset the phone which in any case will restart without problems. For l’iPhone if the screen is frozen or black as if it was off you have to immediately press and release the volume key up and then down and then press the side key until it restarts. Then wait for the complete process and forced boot with the Apple logo. This technique applies to the latest iPhones eight and up SE.

See also  Brain surgery from alarm clock at "Garibaldi-Centro" sings songs of Mina

For those previous instead you have to press the side button and volume down together. If the problem is at startup or that the phone tries to restart by itself but it doesn’t work then you have to connect it to the computer and, while it is connected, press the right button for the new models and the right one with volume down for the past ones. This will boot into recovery mode.

For Android usually just click to 30 seconds the power button, if this does not work then proceed by clicking simultaneously on volume down and power. This will also boot into recovery mode. Attention, if the phone has serious problems starting up there could be important damage and therefore proceeding would mean resetting the phone and losing all the data inside.

You may also like

goals from Rice, Kane and Retegui- breaking latest...

Interview intimate care: How useful are wash lotions...

Candida auris, for Bassetti is “an ugly beast”:...

Gymnasium in via Dogali, the replica of Bergamaschi...

How Haferkater made his breakthrough with porridge at...

Who is Mateo Retegui, the new forward for...

The HIV Prep Pill will become free

New drug targeting “stressed” cancer cells. « Medicine...

“we come to Reggio Calabria because it breathes...

Italy-England, Retegui, debut with a bang. But it’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy