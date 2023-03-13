Very frequently, we publish the letters through which people ask us to be able to publicly thank the doctors, nurses and health workers of the local hospitals in which they have been hospitalised.

Always words of praise and esteem not only for the quality of the care received, but even more for the attention and humanity with which they were followed.

However, there is also another aspect that is often denounced by those who turn or are forced to turn to the health system. No matter how many efforts are being made, even at the regional level, to reduce waiting lists, there are services and outpatient visits, not urgent, it must be said, for which times are really too long.

And it is almost a must to turn to the private sector.

Specifically, we’re talking about an eye checkup for a 13-year-old boy. This child’s dad wrote to us to highlight the impossibility of being able to do it in minimally sensible times.

He writes to us: “Every week since January 13, I’ve been calling the reservation center of the Piedmont region for an appointment. All the operators have always replied that here in the province of Cuneo there are no places available even in 6 months. If I want, they can divert me at the hospitals of Alessandria, Biella, Novara, Domodossola etc… In your opinion, does this whole thing have a logic?

