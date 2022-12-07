Over 23,000 Paduans in bed for Covid and flu. This is why the president of the medical order Domenico Crisarà returns to ask to get vaccinated. Together with him the doctors of Ulss 6 Euganea: “It’s the only way to deal with the flu peak that is expected to arrive with the holidays”.

The numbers

There are almost 13,000 Paduans currently positive for covid, to which are added the over 10,000 in bed with the seasonal flu and a progressively growing trend, so much so that the real peak of infections is expected around the holidays. Many are children between the ages of 0 and 6, unvaccinated against flu, who have been dealing with an unexpected and anticipated flu spike this year. The classes are decimated, even if many parents continue to send them to class with a cough and some fever. Now, having evaluated the trend, considering that the vaccine needs a fortnight to take effect, the Ulss euganea renews its invitation to get vaccinated against the flu. Those who wish can also carry out the co-administration with the anti-Covid vaccine and book in the reference places (https://vaccinicovid.regione.veneto.it/ulss6)

will crash

«This first peak of flu infections – explained Crisarà, who is also secretary of Fimmg – has two causes: first, the fact that after the two years of the pandemic we are once again exposed to flu viruses, secondly, the fact that vaccination is declining, so there is a large chunk of the population exposed to viruses»

Vaccines

“The vaccines are there. Those who claim the opposite do not know if they realize the disinformation it creates and the panic it can generate in the population. Fake news shouldn’t be within the reach of a public administrator, given that the incorrect news comes from regional administrators”. Thus the regional councilor for health and social policies intervenes following the communication of the question from the group of regional councilors of the Democratic Party, in which a marked shortage of vaccine doses received by the regional health companies was denounced in the face of the spread of the flu seasonal, complicated by the persistence of the contagion from Covid 19. «We are asked to take action as soon as possible to guarantee adequate supplies – continues the councilor Lanzarin – but the situation is completely different from the one described and which is being reported. In fact, at the end of November, a total of almost one million doses, 982,960 to be precise, of the various types of flu vaccine were delivered. In total there are still 97,040 residual doses available. The numbers belie what could look like a procured alarm. If the concern of the signatories of the question was to know if there are vaccines in quantities suitable for the need, a phone call to the Department was sufficient. Alarming statements of this kind, on the other hand, are to the detriment of citizens because they risk creating anxiety in those who fear being excluded from the vaccination campaign. As in every situation – concludes Lanzarin – we are working with extreme conscience and professionalism. The situation is constantly monitored and the Crav regularly checks what is ordered by the healthcare companies. From these surveys it emerged that two companies needed supplies. It has been verified that there is sufficient residue for the needs presented and the companies concerned have already been authorized to proceed with the orders. There is therefore no criticality in supplies, anyone who claims the opposite is either misinformed or in bad faith. Indeed, we also take this opportunity to invite all citizens to join the anti-flu campaign. And thanks to the main players, to the doctors who are admirably carrying out the vaccination campaign ».