Mosanna is developing MOS-118, a highly efficient small molecule for the treatment of metabolic obstructive sleep apnea.

The investors Supermoon Capital and HTGF complete the seed consortium around the company builder Forty51 Ventures.

The funding round enables the IND application to be submitted in preparation for proof of mechanism and proof-of-concept in the clinic.

Mosanna Therapeutics AG, a Swiss biotech company, announces the expansion of the seed round by investors Supermoon Capital, a US-based venture capital fund specializing in sleep, and German seed investor High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF). The duo join lead investor Forty51 Ventures, completing the consortium in the seed phase.

Founded in 2022, Mosanna has managed to build up a specialized core team and a respected advisory board in a short time and plans to submit an IND application by the end of 2023. The Company will use the funding for manufacturing and regulatory activities in preparation for a clinical development program.

“We are very satisfied with the experimental data and with the technical performance of the product. This additional funding is a testament to the significant clinical benefit the team is seeing for sleep apnea patients,” said Jonathan Talbot, co-founder and CEO of Mosanna.

Mike Masterson, co-founder of Supermoon, commented, “Sleep apnea therapy has traditionally been limited to a handful of products that many patients find uncomfortable and undesirable. Mosanna’s unique approach will broaden the spectrum of sleep apnea treatment options and offer them in a familiar, user-friendly form.”

“We are absolutely confident that Mosanna will successfully develop MOS-118 and redefine the standard of sleep apnea treatment,” said Laura Pedroza, Investment Manager at HTGF clinical phase will occur.”

Mosanna Therapeutics was co-founded by Forty51 Ventures, a new biotech venture capital fund focused on biotechnology startups, and its CEO, Jonathan Talbot. Forty51 Ventures led the seed funding.

VISCHER has been advising Mosanna Therapeutics AG on all Swiss legal issues since it was founded. The VISCHER team includes Matthias Staehelin (Partner) and Timothy Woodtli (Associate), both Corporate/M&A.[LP1]

About Metabolic Obstructive Sleep Apnea

MOSA is characterized by upper airway obstruction during sleep, which occurs when the muscles that support the soft tissues in the throat temporarily relax. Breathing becomes impaired or prevented, causing blood oxygen levels to drop below the normal range. Low oxygen levels increase the workload on the heart and have negative effects on the nervous system. If left untreated, this significantly increases the risk of cardiovascular mortality. MOSA can also cause excessive daytime sleepiness and problems with memory or concentration. Hundreds of millions of people around the world are affected by MOSA.

For more information please visit www.mosanna.com or by email [email protected]

