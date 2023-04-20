Murder in Scaldasole, woman killed in via Piave

7
Killed with a stab in the throat and covered by a white sheet: a murder investigation is underway, or at least this would be the hypothesis being examined by the investigators. Anila Ruci, a 38-year-old Albanian caregiver and domiciled in Scaldasole in a small house in the courtyard of via Piave, the road that crosses the town of Lomellino.
Crime in Scaldasole, the investigations of the carabinieri
Also stabbed Osma Bilyhu, a 30-year-old Albanian that the young woman p…
See also Hair loss and bone pains could be signals that the body sends us to warn us of these pathologies that should not be underestimated