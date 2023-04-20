Home » Murder in Scaldasole, woman killed in via Piave
Health

Murder in Scaldasole, woman killed in via Piave

by admin
Murder in Scaldasole, woman killed in via Piave

Killed with a stab in the throat and covered by a white sheet: a murder investigation is underway, or at least this would be the hypothesis being examined by the investigators. Anila Ruci, a 38-year-old Albanian caregiver and domiciled in Scaldasole in a small house in the courtyard of via Piave, the road that crosses the town of Lomellino.

Crime in Scaldasole, the investigations of the carabinieri

news/omicidio_scaldasole_donna_uccisa_via_piave-12762992/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&_wt_visit_from=webapp.amp”/>

Also stabbed Osma Bilyhu, a 30-year-old Albanian that the young woman p…

See also  Hair loss and bone pains could be signals that the body sends us to warn us of these pathologies that should not be underestimated

You may also like

Memory problems: which doctor helps with forgetfulness?

life of a soldier at the front in...

Exchange of information and experience on the status...

Waiting lists, new services, rare diseases and assisted...

Giorgetti’s plan: “Cut taxes on those who have...

Cutro decree, majority: modify amendment on special protection

These 9 things should never go in the...

38-year-old woman stabbed to death, brother injured. She...

A pill to cure bile duct cancer

PFAS plastics are banned: Doctor explains what PFAS...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy