Two Israeli brothers were killed today in a Palestinian bomb attack near Nablus. Those in charge of the nearby Jewish settlement Har Brachà identified them as Hillel (21) and Yagal (22) Yaniv. Both studied at the local rabbinical college. One had just finished his military service, while the other was about to start it. Meanwhile – reports the Palestinian news agency Wafa – groups of settlers have carried out attacks against Palestinian property. Property damage was reported, according to Wafa, in Huwara, Burin and Qaryut. A Palestinian farmer was injured, according to the agency. The Israeli army – which is still engaged in the search for the bombers in the Nablus area – has not yet commented on this information.

With the spread of dramatic images of burning buildings in Huwara (Nablus), Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu has launched an appeal to the settlers who committed those raids. “Blood boils, spirits are heated – he told them – but no one has the right to take the law into their own hands”. The Wafa agency specifies that 29 houses were set on fire in Huwara, with families inside, and dozens of cars. There are also serious injuries. President Abu Mazen condemned “the terrorist attacks by the settlers”. Al Fatah is calling for popular mobilization.

President Abu Mazen condemned “the terrorist acts carried out by the settlers, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, in Hawara, Burin, Einbus and other areas, resulting in the injury of more than 100 Palestinians and the burning of shops, houses, cars and other public goods”. For Abu Mazen – who, quoted by the Wafa news agency, blamed the Israeli government – “this terrorism and those who support it aim to destroy and frustrate the international efforts made to try to get out of the current crisis”.

A Palestinian was killed in Zaatara, south of Nablus (West Bank) during clashes with the army and Israeli settlers. This was stated by the Maan news agency quoting the Palestinian health ministry. The man was identified as Sameh Aqtash, 37. The Israeli military has not yet commented on this incident, which occurred a short distance from Huwara, where serious incidents have been going on for hours.

