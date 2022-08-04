Home Health NASA unveils the highest-definition color phase of the wheel galaxy, two galaxies collide extremely rarely-Hong Kong Economic Times- Instant News Channel- International Situation- Global Social Hotspot
Health

by admin
Led by the NASA (NASA) to build James. The Webb Space Telescope, the world‘s largest and most powerful space telescope to date, has previously released stunning full-color images. NASA has released new images of space, revealing a “wheel galaxy” located 500 million light-years away, with bright rings of stars never seen before.

NASA on Tuesday (2nd) released James. Learn more about star formation and the black hole at the center of galaxies in new images of the Cartwheel Galaxy from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The Wheel Galaxy is located in the constellation Sculptor, about 500 million light-years away from the earth. Due to the high-speed collision of a large spiral galaxy like the Milky Way with a small galaxy about 440 million years ago, the shape and structure of the galaxy are affected, forming a bright inner ring and colorful outer ring.

James.Webb Space Telescope

James. Klaus Pontoppidan, a scientist with the Webb Space Telescope project, said that the formation of the wheel galaxy is like dropping a pebble in a bathtub, and then constantly hitting and reflecting in the bathtub, resulting in a complex structure.

Wheel galaxies are rarer than ring galaxies. The center of the galaxy is surrounded by a large amount of hot dust. The brightest area is where young star clusters are located. When the outer ring expands, it encounters gas, which promotes the formation of new stars and supernovae.

James. The Webb Space Telescope’s mid-infrared instrument (MIRI) can penetrate large amounts of dust to peer into stars and structures that have never been photographed before, helping astronomers understand star formation in the Milky Way.

