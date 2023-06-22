Neo Suspect, ABCDE Method Can Save Your Life: The Importance of Self-Control

The importance of regular checkups is fundamental: what is the ABCDE method and how it helps to understand if a mole is suspicious

Each of us has moles scattered on the body or face, which can have a particular shape, size and color. They have long been considered “charms” of beauty, we remember the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Specifically, it is a “stain” of the tissues, due to a skin anomaly that can already appear at birth or appear over time. They are generally harmless, but checking them regularly is essential for our well-being. What is the ABCDE method and why is it useful for spotting a suspicious mole.

Whether they are small, large, raised or not, light or dark brown, the fundamental thing for our health is to take care of always keeping them under control. This doesn’t mean rushing to the dermatologist every month, but doing it when we notice a certain change in our moles. This is where the ABCDE method comes into play.

The ABCDE method for identifying a suspicious mole: what it is

As we have said, moles are generally not a problem or a health risk. However, when they start to change and maybe bother you, you need to go to a dermatologist and then, on his advice, to an expert to avoid any possible pathologies. There are some rules to keep in mind who can lend a hand. The ABCDE method helps us keep in mind which ones they are.

Identifying a suspicious mole with the ABCDE method (tantasalute.it)

A, for Asymmetry. If a mole suddenly starts to change shape, it’s time to get it checked. This is why it is important, from time to time, to check that they have always remained the same.

B, for Borders. They are usually well defined, almost linear. However, if we notice any anomalies, such as jagged or “broken” edges, it is advisable to contact the dermatologist.

C, for Color. The color of the mole can also be an important clue. As we have said, they can have various colors, but a sudden and drastic change in the “nuance” could be an alarm bell that should not be underestimated.

D, for Dimensions. They’re usually never huge, but it might happen that you have someone who appears larger than average. This type of mole should be kept under control on a regular basis, as well as those that suddenly start growing as a child.

And, for Evolution. This point includes all the previous ones and is fundamental. When we notice that a mole has transformed over time, changing shape, color and size, a specialist visit is necessary to make sure everything is in order.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

