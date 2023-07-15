New Citroen C4 Cactus 2023-2024, the city car ready and could be a pleasant surprise in Italy too

Citroen C4 Cactus, after having moved away from the European market, makes its return to Brazil. Since 2018, Citroen has started production of the C4 Cactus in Brazil, introducing a number of differences from the European version presented in the same year.

Among these changes, roof bars were added to improve practicality and carrying capacity, ground clearance was increased to tackle more challenging terrain, a more conventional digital instrument cluster was adopted, and the rear side windows were rendered lowerable, unlike the fixed windows present in the European model. These variations have been made to fit the needs and preferences of the Brazilian market. That’s all:

The 2024 Citroen C4 Cactus South American offers new options for i 16 and 17 inch alloy wheels, allowing for broader customization for customers. An interesting new feature concerns the Orange Pearl colored accents placed around the fog lights, on the airbumps, on the C-pillar stickers and on the line below the C4 lettering on the tailgate. These details give the car a distinctive touch.

The exterior changes are subtle, but the strength lies in the new 10 inch touch screen of the Citroen Connect infotainment system. This screen supports wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. The larger display is accompanied by a wireless charging pad and three new USB ports, enhancing the convenience and connectivity experience.

A more spacious storage compartment under the center armrest and new fabric seat covers were introduced. L’standard equipment includes automatic climate control, keyless entry, start & stop system, Grip Control selector for driving on light terrain, six airbags and many other features.

The engine range was retained, as strict European emission standards do not apply in South America. The most powerful engine is the turbocharged 1.6-litre THP, producing 175 PS (129 kW). This power unit allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 7.7 seconds, reaching a top speed of 212 kilometers per hour.

Citroen C4 Cactus is one of the few remaining models based on the older PSA PF1 architecture, sharing that basis with the European supermini C3, C3 Aircross and the B-Suv Opel Crossland.

I prices of the Citroen C4 Cactus 2024 they start at 106,990 Brazilian reals ($21,813) or 7,937,800 Argentine pesos ($30,423), depending on the reference market. In Italy it could be offered for around 20,000 euros. This new version is thus slightly more accessible than the previous model, guaranteeing excellent value for money.

Waiting for a return to Italy of Citroen C4 Cactusfar from excluded, the latest release was appreciated for the automatic transmission. The presence of an automatic gearbox was an excellent choice for a car of this category, guaranteeing smoothness and responsiveness. The car offered superior comfort, with a soft suspension and effective soundproofing ensuring a pleasant journey on any type of road. The cabin and trunk were spacious in relation to the exterior dimensions of the car.

On the other hand, some details had been the subject of economy, compromising the quality of the interior fittings. Furthermore, the audible volume of the beeps was too low, limiting their effectiveness. Finally, access to the trunk was awkward due to a high access threshold.