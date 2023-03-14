Approved Tagraxofusp for the BPDCN

The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has approved the reimbursement of tagraxofusp as monotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasia (BPDCN), a rare and aggressive blood cancer with a severe prognosis characterized by hyper -expression of the CD 123 antigen. This is the first and only specific therapy for this pathology, the result of research and development by Menarini Stemline. Italy is the second country in Europe to make the drug available, after Germany. The AIFA provision follows the approval at European level, which took place in 2021 on the basis of the registration study (STML-401-0114), which demonstrated its efficacy and safety.

â€œBefore tagraxofusp, there were no authorized drugs in this neoplasm and, in clinical practice, intensive chemotherapy regimens were used









