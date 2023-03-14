Home Health NEW THERAPY FOR A RARE BLOOD CANCER Hematology
Health

NEW THERAPY FOR A RARE BLOOD CANCER Hematology

by admin

Approved Tagraxofusp for the BPDCN

The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has approved the reimbursement of tagraxofusp as monotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasia (BPDCN), a rare and aggressive blood cancer with a severe prognosis characterized by hyper -expression of the CD 123 antigen. This is the first and only specific therapy for this pathology, the result of research and development by Menarini Stemline. Italy is the second country in Europe to make the drug available, after Germany. The AIFA provision follows the approval at European level, which took place in 2021 on the basis of the registration study (STML-401-0114), which demonstrated its efficacy and safety.
â€œBefore tagraxofusp, there were no authorized drugs in this neoplasm and, in clinical practice, intensive chemotherapy regimens were used … (Continue) read the 2nd page



Keywords |

sangue,

tumore,

tagraxofusp,

See also  Miha will sue the game whistleblower!? | XFastest News

You may also like

Live alone and not be lonely – is...

Minister Locatelli to Aisla: «Changing the systems to...

Long Covid, arginine and vitamin C mix works...

Advertising barriers for unhealthy food: foodwatch criticizes …

Dementia, the Mediterranean diet decreases mental decline by...

dr Jamal Atamniy for eye laser surgery in...

What is acrylamide, the substance studied by nutritionist...

Healthcare: Pnrr D34Health project for precision medicine –...

Award for new insights into the development of...

Cardiovascular diseases, how to discover and control risk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy