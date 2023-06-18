New Vw Id 2 All 2023-2024, still interesting previews on the city car of the breakthrough at 20 thousand euros

Volkswagen ID.2all It is a vehicle 405cm long, 181cm wide, 153cm high, with a wheelbase of 260cm. Its design evolves the aesthetic elements of Golf and Polo. In particular, there are clear references to the volumes and proportions of the Polo, although the bodywork is smoother. The front features a novelty with two thin headlights connected by a LED line. You can also see two vertical openings positioned at the base of the front bumper.

Laterally, the design of the C-pillar recalls that of the first generation of the Golf. The rear, in its shape, has a rather classic look, with a slightly inclined rear window above which a thin spoiler is positioned. The two taillights are connected by a light element, in the center of which the distinctive logo of the German car manufacturer is positioned. Let’s dive into everything:

New advances on Volkswagen Id 2 All 2023-2024

Because Volkswagen Id 2 All 2023-2024 is an important model

Volkswagen ID.2all is equipped with an efficient powertrain which gives the vehicle a range of 450 km. It was engineered on the MEB Entry platform, an advanced version of the MEB (Modular Electric Drive Matrix) currently used in several Volkswagen Group models, including the ID.3, ID.4, Skoda Enyaq iV and Audi Q4 e-tron. Unlike the MEB, the MEB Entry adopts front-wheel drive, provided by a 226 HP electric motor. Performance is remarkable, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 7 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h.

Volkswagen ID.2all is equipped with the package of advanced driver assistance systems called Travel Assist and IQ.Light headlights with advanced technology. The interior of the car is characterized by a modern and minimal design, with a horizontal screen positioned centrally on the dashboard and a display that acts as a dashboard. The boot offers a capacity ranging from 490 to 1,330 litres, allowing for adequate versatility.

This production version of the Volkswagen ID.2all is one of ten new electric models that Volkswagen plans to launch by 2026. This year, the ID.3 with restyling, the ID. Long Wheelbase Buzz and the ID.7. A compact electric SUV will follow in 2026 and an economy model with a price tag of less than 20,000 euros.

Volkswagen is intensifying its commitment to electric vehicles and will soon enrich its range with a new model, this time more compact, which could represent a return to its origins as the people’s car. There ID.2 it differs from the other electric cars in the Volkswagen family by its more familiar design, so much so that at first glance it might look like a new Polo.

I load capacity data They are very good, with a volume of 490 liters in the normal configuration, which can go up to 1,330 liters with the rear seats folded down. This ability even surpasses that of the Golf 8 and is made possible by two new features introduced in the ID range. Under the rear seats there is a hidden space, visible in the photo gallery, which can accommodate small items or the charging cable.

Under the trunk floor a wide and deep cockpit is found which adds an additional 50 liters of space. This solution, also present in other competitor cars, is made possible by the absence of the rear engine.