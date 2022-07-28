There has been no data theft against the Revenue Agency. The hackers allegedly attempted to hack not the agency’s servers but those of Gesis, an accountancy firm. This was revealed by the company itself. In a note referring to the articles published in relation to the alleged hacker blackmail attempt against the Revenue Agency, the company specifies: the data that the hackers say they have in their possession “does not come from the Agency’s servers. of Revenue but from one of our servers that was the subject of a recent hacker intrusion attempt aimed at encrypting our files and exfiltrating data, with relative ransom request “. Gesis from what we learn has nothing to do with Sogei or with the Revenue Agency, he simply had documents of his clients in the database with the header of the Revenue Agency.

The news about the alleged hacker attack on the agency was launched by some news agencies that took up a note from a company active in the world of cybersecurity. The hackers in effect posted a claim on their site, claiming they had gained 100GB of agency data. First it was Sogei, the subsidiary of the Economy, who denied that the Agency’s servers had been punctured: “there are no cyber attacks or data stolen from platforms and technological infrastructures”, she said in a statement. Then yesterday evening the note from Gesis, Sogei’s supplier.

Gesis then points out: “This attempt was unsuccessful as our backup and anti-intrusion systems have avoided any data loss and limited the exfiltration of data to a minimum part, under investigation, of those present in our servers. In particular, about 7% of the data would have been exfiltrated “. And again: “Of this part, about 90% would concern databases of old versions of management programs and therefore unusable. Therefore there were no significant consequences on our activities and our customers. The parties directly involved, including the competent ones, were informed authority “.