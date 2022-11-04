by Lorenzo Proia

The commissioner: “The government has given a clear signal of attention to those, fortunately few, who refused the vaccination against Covid, when the vaccine was the only weapon available to limit infections and defend the health of more fragile people “. In Emilia Romagna “about 480 health professionals who were not infected by the virus and chose not to get vaccinated, compared to about 69,500. 0.7% “.

He said this yesterday about the early reintegration of the no-vax sanitary ware, Raffaele Doninicouncilor for health of Emilia-Romagna and coordinator of the Health Commission of the Conference of Regions.

“We – says Donini – take note of this and we will apply the procedure because it is within the availability of the Government and because the epidemiological situation has profoundly changed compared to a year and a half ago. The decision, for Emilia-Romagna, concerns about 480 health professionals who have not been infected by the virus and have chosen not to be vaccinated, compared to about 69,500 of the total of our professionals. 0.7% of the organic endowment of our staff “.

“However, I would like you not to forget, at this moment, to address once again a feeling of gratitude to the tens of thousands of professionals who have completed the vaccination while protecting their own health and those of the patients. A sign, theirs, of responsibility and protection of the community in which they work, for which I want to thank them again, as well as for the additional workload that the suspension of colleagues has entailed ”, concludes Donini.

The provisions

The reintegration of the administrative staff and the Oss will be immediate in the Region, while for the health workers suspended from the Orders, however, it will be expected that the Orders themselves will revoke the suspension, and then proceed with the reinstatement. At least this is the operational orientation of the Emilia-Romagna regional health directorate, after the modification of the decree which brought forward the term of the vaccination obligation for health personnel to 1 November and which, in fact, revokes the suspension for 480 public health employees who had been suspended for refusing to get vaccinated against Covid.

Today the Directorate General of the Department of Health will send an official note to the Health Authorities with the application indications.

