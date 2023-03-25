We need more nurses in Germany. This can only succeed if we improve the working conditions in nursing. Another important building block can be nursing staff from abroad. Unfortunately, in practice there are always hurdles and obstacles that prevent workers who are qualified and suitable from coming to Germany.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn wants to tackle these problems. On November 6, he invited nursing services and project sponsors to Berlin to talk about the problems and to exchange views on how we can better bring nursing professionals from abroad into the German labor market.

The results are to be incorporated into the “Nursing staff from abroad” working group of the Concerted Action for Nursing (KAP), which Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn together with Federal Minister for Family Affairs Dr. Franziska Giffey and Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil on July 3, 2018 in Berlin. The results of the working group should be available by mid-2019 at the latest.