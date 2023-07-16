Nutrition professionals reveal! How to lose weight without eating less

If you want to lose weight, you don’t necessarily have to go through a strict diet. Nutritionists explain how to lose weight without having to give up many foods.

Actually, the calculation is quite simple: If you are in a calorie deficit, you lose weight. But that doesn’t mean you have to eat less. We share three tips to help you lose weight without starving yourself.

More protein on the plate

Angie Asche is a nutritionist and author of the nutrition guide “Fuel Your Body”. She tells Business Insider magazine that one way to improve your diet is to include a variety of protein sources.

Because protein is particularly filling, you don’t get hungry as quickly and you eat less overall. A high-protein diet also helps with muscle building and fat loss.

The macronutrient ensures that muscle mass is retained even in a calorie deficit and at the same time stimulates the metabolism, which drives fat burning.

Fiber fills you up

Another strategy for eating more while consuming fewer calories is to eat plenty of fiber. Fiber is a type of carbohydrate found in foods like legumes, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Fiber slows down digestion, which leads to a longer feeling of satiety and thus prevents cravings.

In addition, fiber is particularly good for digestion. They supply the intestines with healthy bacteria. That comes with benefits like a healthy weight and reduced risk of disease.

High-fiber meals and snacks can include oatmeal, black bean wraps, nuts, or rice cakes. The German Society for Nutrition (DGE) recommends that adults consume at least 30 grams of fiber per day.

The classic: More vegetables, more fruit

A common mistake people make when trying to lose weight is to limit themselves to just a few foods. The result is usually a bad mood and hunger – and this often leads to diet plans being thrown overboard again.

Instead, the focus should be on consuming healthy foods. This ensures that the nutritional needs are met. “Think in terms of ‘more’ – more vegetables, more fruit,” says nutritionist Jaclyn London. “The more of that you can incorporate, the more satisfying meals can be.”

The family doctor Dr. Mark Hyman says a good way to eat more vegetables is to fill most of your plate with vegetables, such as leafy greens or broccoli.

If you fill your plate up to 90 percent with nutrient-rich foods, you still have some room to treat yourself to a few more calorie-dense foods.

Eating more whole foods can also help you eat less processed foods, which have been linked to a variety of health problems like heart disease and cancer. Processed foods are “overly palatable,” leading to eating more than intended without realizing it.

