Occupational therapy team Weckmann with momentum in employee development

Angelika Weckmann and her team take care of the needs of children with developmental disabilities

The Weckmann occupational therapy team has been caring for their patients in their practices in Pfullingen and Unterhausen for more than 25 years. A very well-trained team and excellent conditions for employees have always been important to owner Angelika Weckmann. Treating both patients and employees respectfully on an equal level is a key concern for her. As a certified top employer company, it focuses on value-oriented employee management and constant further development. The increasing need for occupational therapy, especially due to the post-Covid after-effects in the field of pediatrics, is currently opening up further opportunities for expanding the team.

At the two locations, Pfullingen and Unterhausen, 10 occupational therapists are currently active in patient health. The spectrum extends from pediatrics to neurology, geriatrics, orthopedics and psychiatry. The treatment of specific illnesses and their effects such as Long Covid, cancer and secondary diseases, migraines, dizziness and burnout is still little known.

For a long time, the effects on the psyche, concentration and attention of small children and school children were underestimated. Reduced social contacts, exercise and a lack of presence in schools and kindergartens lead to deficits in motor skills and body awareness, fears and learning difficulties. With targeted therapies and training offers in small groups, resistance is dissolved, concentration and attention are trained and action plans are developed in coordination with parents and, if necessary, schools.

Angelika Weckmann organizes joint activities and regular meetings with her employees. She attaches great importance to external and internal further training. In order to actively pursue these professional, organizational and personal approaches, employee discussions for mutual feedback take place in addition to weekly team meetings. In addition, Angelika Weckmann ensures very good social and financial conditions and pleasant rooms. Employees are given flexible working hours.

It was certified as a “top employer” company and received the “Entrepreneur of the Year in the Reutlingen region” award for its diverse social commitment. Numerous projects, organizations and clubs are supported. For example, as a mentor in the mentoring group of the Donation Parliament Reutlingen eV, she supports donation projects against poverty, isolation and exclusion in Reutlingen and the surrounding area.

A further team member is currently being sought in the pediatrics department in order to expand the practice capacity.

Anyone who would like to get to know the team without obligation will have the opportunity in October at the anniversary of the LEBENSCHANCE-Depression self-help group. Employees will be there with an information stand.

Further information: www.ergotherapie-teamweckmann.de

“We are the occupational therapists who work with you to find causes, treat you personally and support you with new solutions.”

One of the most important things in life, at any age, is being able to act. Every person, regardless of age, wants to experience themselves, be able to act and feel joy in life.

We can help you if you are ill, have developmental delays or have had an accident:

– Through initial consultations, anamnesis and testing procedures, we determine the current status of the disease, your resources and potential

– Based on our findings and know-how, we know the right treatment options

– We enable reorientation through individual advice

– Together we determine the goals and the therapeutic path

We accompany you, give tips, clarify and work with you or your relatives to improve, maintain or strengthen your health, quality of life, self-determination and employability.

