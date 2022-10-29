BRINDISI – On the occasion of the month dedicated to the prevention of breast cancer, the most frequent female neoplasm, the Council of the Order of Pharmacists organized a refresher course for the pharmacists of the province: “Prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer, role of the local pharmacist “.

Exceptional speaker Dr. Saverio Cinieri, national president of Aiom (Italian association of medical oncology) and director of Uoc Oncologia Medica Asl Brindisi, who addressed topics such as the importance of early diagnosis to reduce mortality and increase therapeutic options, screening activities and periodic checks recommended in different age groups.

Particular attention was paid to the risk factors associated with an increased likelihood of developing the disease, and the alarm bells, therefore signs and symptoms, which must lead the patient to a quick consultation with a specialist. The course, which saw the participation of numerous pharmacists, is part of a series of activities planned by the professional association in order to promote healthy lifestyles and raise awareness among citizens on the importance of cancer prevention through regular checks.

Very satisfied with the success of the event, the president of the order dr. Antonio Di Noi: “The pharmacist, by virtue of the relationship of trust that distinguishes the bond with its users / patients and the widespread distribution throughout the territory, has always been a healthcare reference for citizens, therefore, can play an important role in support of screening activities. The objectives in terms of health are reached only through virtuous paths, such as today, characterized by collaboration and synergy between health professionals “.