Home Health October is also tinged with pink for pharmacists in the province of Brindisi
Health

October is also tinged with pink for pharmacists in the province of Brindisi

by admin
October is also tinged with pink for pharmacists in the province of Brindisi

BRINDISI – On the occasion of the month dedicated to the prevention of breast cancer, the most frequent female neoplasm, the Council of the Order of Pharmacists organized a refresher course for the pharmacists of the province: “Prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer, role of the local pharmacist “.

Exceptional speaker Dr. Saverio Cinieri, national president of Aiom (Italian association of medical oncology) and director of Uoc Oncologia Medica Asl Brindisi, who addressed topics such as the importance of early diagnosis to reduce mortality and increase therapeutic options, screening activities and periodic checks recommended in different age groups.

Particular attention was paid to the risk factors associated with an increased likelihood of developing the disease, and the alarm bells, therefore signs and symptoms, which must lead the patient to a quick consultation with a specialist. The course, which saw the participation of numerous pharmacists, is part of a series of activities planned by the professional association in order to promote healthy lifestyles and raise awareness among citizens on the importance of cancer prevention through regular checks.

Very satisfied with the success of the event, the president of the order dr. Antonio Di Noi: “The pharmacist, by virtue of the relationship of trust that distinguishes the bond with its users / patients and the widespread distribution throughout the territory, has always been a healthcare reference for citizens, therefore, can play an important role in support of screening activities. The objectives in terms of health are reached only through virtuous paths, such as today, characterized by collaboration and synergy between health professionals “.

See also  Healthcare, Iskv virus isolated from a bat. Lombardy Region: first time in Italy

You may also like

Giulia Pisani, retired at 27, but stays in...

Covid-19, which symptoms are becoming more frequent?

The horror of the green pass is over:...

All the thorns of health care: first aid...

Food recall, it may have metal inside –...

the famous brand stopped – Libero Quotidiano

“Similar damage and greater risk for those who...

Farewell to Claudio Giannelli, former head of Gastroenterology...

Asymptomatic does not mean free to infect

Healthcare, Iskv virus isolated from a bat. Lombardy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy