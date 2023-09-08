Omicron’s Lethal Descendant Eris Dominates in Italy with 41.9% Infections

Italy Faces Dominance of New Variant Eris, Descendant of Omicron

In a concerning turn of events, Italy is now grappling with the dominance of a highly contagious and insidious variant of the coronavirus. Named Eris, this new strain is causing alarm among health officials as it no longer solely targets the upper respiratory tract but goes straight into the lungs.

With a staggering 41.9% of infections in the country attributed to Eris, the situation is becoming increasingly worrisome. Eris is the latest “daughter” of the Omicron variant, identified by the acronym EG.5. It emerged on the scene alongside another offspring, Pirola (BA.2.86), both believed to have originated from Omicron.

Eris derives its concerning traits from the ancestral variant XBB.1.9.2, but it has further mutated with the addition of the S:F456L mutation. This combination has enhanced its ability to spread rapidly and penetrate the deepest parts of the lungs, making it potentially more severe than previous variants.

Italian health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and implementing necessary measures to control the spread of Eris. Stringent testing, contact tracing, and quarantine protocols have been intensified to limit the virus’s transmission. Urgent efforts are also underway to understand the variant’s behavior, including its response to vaccinations and potential treatment options.

While the dominant presence of Eris poses significant challenges, experts highlight the importance of adhering to preventive measures. The Italian Ministry of Health urges citizens to continue practicing good hand hygiene, wearing masks in public settings, maintaining physical distancing, and getting vaccinated. These measures remain essential in preventing infection and mitigating the impact of the variant.

Additionally, health authorities are reminding the public that existing vaccines, although developed to target earlier variants, still provide significant protection against severe illness and hospitalization caused by the new strain. Boosters and updates to the current vaccines might be considered if necessary.

International collaborations are also in progress to analyze the characteristics and spread of Eris to ensure a coordinated global response. Understanding how this variant behaves and reacts to interventions will be crucial in developing effective strategies to combat its spread.

As Italy continues to battle the dominance of the Eris variant, the nation stands united in its efforts to overcome this new threat. Health officials and the public alike remain vigilant and committed to safeguarding the well-being of the community.

