Hacker attack on cigarette vending machines and some institutional sites. in various parts of Italy an inscription in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito appeared on the display of the machines – ‘Fuori Alfredo dal 41 bis’ – and the packages could be purchased for 10 cents. According to what is learned, hackers have also attempted to attack some institutional sites such as those of Atac, the Mef and the online police station but without consequences.

As the Rome mobility company itself informs, “the Atac website has suffered some slowdowns and functional limitations which have been mitigated by the countermeasures adopted in recent days”. “The Atac technicians are completing the interventions. The normalization of the use of the site is expected shortly – concludes Atac – The other services have not been affected. All the lines are regular”.

